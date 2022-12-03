State gives additional Rs 1.22 cr for digital X-ray machine installation

KOLKATA: In a bid to further boost health infrastructure across the state, the Bengal government has released a fund of Rs 1.22 crore, which will be utilised for 'preparing sites' and 'installation of digital X-ray' machines at 38 upper primary health centres (UPHCs) and health and wellness centres (HWC).



State government earlier this year had allotted funds worth Rs 2.66 crore for the installation of digital X-ray machines at 76 such health centres. State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), which has been implementing the project, has placed a requisition for more funds.

Hence, the government cleared around Rs 1.22 crore additional funds for the smooth implementation of the project.

Health department on Thursday issued an order saying that SUDA will utilise the fund for the site preparation and also for the installation of digital X-ray machines in the selected UPHC-HWCs.

Financial advisor of the West Bengal State Health & Family Welfare Samiti is the drawing and disbursing officer in this regard.

The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has taken up a host of projects laying emphasis on the health infrastructure in the semi urban and rural areas. Incidentally, the Health department on Wednesday issued a circular for the construction of 110 new HWC or Su-Swasthya Kendras in 14 districts under the 'Sankhalaghu Unnayan Prakalpa' of MA&ME department. The state government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 33.41 crore for carrying out the project.

Out of the total sanctioned amount around Rs 16.70 crore has been released as the first installment.

South 24-Parganas district is getting 34 HWCs, which is the highest by any district. North 24-Parganas has got 18 HWCs while Howrah, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur have received 9 each.

The highest amount of the total funds share will be diverted to South 24-Parganas and the amount is Rs 5.31 crore in the first phase. North 24-Parganas will get Rs 2.73 crore while Howrah, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur will get Rs 1.36 crore each.State Health department is also setting up Ayush telemedicine services in 22 districts. Health department has already taken up an elaborate project to set up HWCs, which are coming up across the state where telemedicine services will be made available in a phased manner so that the initial management of various patients can be done through this platform without having to shift the patients to the city hospitals.