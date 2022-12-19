State forms team of doctors to be deployed at Gangasagar Mela venue

kolkata: The state Health department has constituted a rapid response team of doctors, which will be deployed at Gangasagar Mela to ensure prompt health care services to the pilgrims coming to take a holy dip. The Mela will be held from January 9 to 17.



The department has already prepared a roster of doctors in various disciplines who will be posted at the Mela from January 8 to 17.

Two doctors from the general medicine will remain posted in the Mela days on rotational basis while two pediatric doctors will also be there.

Doctors from community medicine and microbiology will also be there at the Mela all these days so that they can promptly address any situation.

The Commissioner of Food Safety has already written to the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoH) in South 24-Parganas urging to ensure the utilisation of 'food safety on wheels' initiative at Gangasagar Mela ground from January 9 to 17 so that the district health administration keeps a tab on food safety issues. The officials will check the quality of the food sold to the pilgrims by examining the random samples. Food Safety is a challenge in the huge gathering of Gangasagar Mela. Food Safety Officers will look after issues of food safety officers will look after food safety issues through inspection and sampling.

South 24-Parganas district administration has been asked to keep an arrangement of a mobile van called 'the food safety on wheels' at the Sagar Island for carrying out surveillance from January 9-17. Food safety officers of South 24-Parganas and Diamond Harbour health district will conduct the food safety surveillance drive at the island, the letter said.

It may be mentioned here that the health department a few days ago formed a homeopathic medical team that will also attend the pilgrims at the Gangasagar Mela.

The team of homeopathic medical officers and homeopathic compounder and dresser will reach there on January 10 and work until the Mela ends. The medical officers will again resume normal duty at their respective places of posting after the Mela is over. There will be a total of six members in the team.