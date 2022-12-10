State forms task force to scrutinise works of rural housing scheme

KOLKATA: The state government has formed a 9-member task force with the Panchayats and Rural Development Secretary P Ulganathan at its head to scrutinise Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) works in all the districts and also to examine whether there are any complaints regarding the distribution of houses under the scheme.



The main objective behind the move is to bring more transparency in the distribution of houses, which are being set up under the PM Awas Yojana scheme and also to ensure the smooth implementation of various panchayat projects.

Few days ago, the state government had formed a special observer team but protest demonstrations over the distribution of houses could not be checked in the districts. The employees who go to the spots for carrying out a survey are often manhandled.

The Centre had raised certain issues regarding the distribution of houses and also the development works in the rural areas. To ensure that the distribution of houses is properly done, around 21 senior officials were engaged by the state government including 3 IAS officers. To address the grievances of the beneficiaries, the state government had opened control rooms at the BDO and SDO offices in the districts.

The Centre had recently allotted Rs 8,200 crore to the state under the PM Awas Yojana project. Around 11 lakh houses would be constructed through this fund. The Bengal government on a number of occasions urged the Centre to clear various dues. T

The Centre stopped providing funds to the Bengal government for nearly 8 months alleging there were irregularities in Panchayat works. It also alleged that the state government changed the names of some projects.

The Centre recently resumed the allotment of funds but it imposed some restrictions. State government has to ensure that there is no misappropriation of funds at the ground level. It may be mentioned here that the Centre bears 60 per cent costs of various panchayat projects while the state government spends 40 per cent of the total costs. The newly constituted task force will not only monitor the works of the PM Awas Yojana in the districts but will also check if the panchayat works are done in keeping with the restrictions imposed by the Centre.

Earlier, the state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department on Thursday directed the district magistrates to ensure facilities of complaint box and control room for accepting complaints related to rural housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The house-to-house verification for beneficiaries under PMAY has begun in full swing. As per directions by the Additional Secretary of the P&RD department complaint box should be kept in the office of all BDO, SDO and DM. Control room should be opened in every SDO office for contacting all the beneficiaries and collecting complaints. The complaints received must be duly enquired and disposed.