State forms 'North Bengal Tourism Promotion Task Force'

Kolkata: The state government has constituted 'North Bengal Tourism Promotion Task Force' for effective coordination and planned approach for better promotion and development of the tourism sector in the North Bengal region.



Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in a meeting with various stakeholders of tourism in North Bengal on October 19, had announced the formation of a dedicated task force for boosting tourism in North Bengal. There is already an existing state Tourism Task Force in the state.

"We are always focused on the development of tourism in the North Bengal region which is blessed with mountains, forests and rivers. However, there are sometimes issues related to forests, local administration, tour operators etc which need to be addressed. The dedicated task force will sit and hold discussions to weed out any problem and accordingly suggest plans or suggestions for a further boost in tourism. We will soon hold a meeting of the Task Force," a senior official of the state Tourism department said.

Secretary of the Tourism department Soumitra Mohan has been made the chairperson of the Task Force. The members include the district magistrates of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur and Malda, the Executive Director (Tourism) of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, representatives from state Transport department, Irrigation and Waterways department, North Bengal Development department, West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, IG (Inspector General of Police) North Bengal, CEO Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority, Chairman CII North Bengal along with one member of CII, Chairman ICC North Bengal, Chairman of Association and Conservation of Tourism, two office bearers from two leading private tour operators' organisation, mountaineer Jamling Tenzing, Dawa Sherpa, Entrepreneur in Adventure Tourism, Member ICC, three members from Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) and Deputy Director of Tourism (North Bengal) as member convener.

Sandipan Ghosh, general secretary of the Eastern Himalayas Travel & Tour Operators' Association (EHTTOA), also a member, said: "The Task Force will act as a bridge between the state government and the various stakeholders to iron out issues effectively."