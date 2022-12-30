State BJP seeks to capitalise on PM Modi's visit to city: Experts

kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off Vande Bharat Express at Howrah station on Friday amidst much fanfare but the event has already triggered questions on the political horizon of Bengal as to whether the state BJP will now try to reap benefits out of it ahead of Panchayat election with the Railway Ministry announcing a pit stop at Bolpur following a letter from the BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.

Political observers in the state apprehend that state BJP leaders may use the roll-out of a premium train as a political tool to get some mileage during their election campaign.

It was learnt that apart from Majumdar, some other BJP MPs and MLAs left no stone unturned to announce a permanent stoppage of the train in their respective jurisdiction.Initially, as per the previous plan shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the train had a stoppage at Malda Town, Barsoi and Kishanganj stations.

According to sources within the state BJP, many of their party MPs and MLAs have been asked to be present at Howrah station on Friday.

A sizable number of public representatives belonging to the saffron camp exercised their resources to board the train during the inaugural run and to get down at stations which fall under their respective jurisdiction. State BJP has taken up various programmes centering around PMs visit to the city. BJP supporters are also likely to be present at different railway stations the train will pass through. New Jalpaiguri (NJP)-bound Vande Bharat Express will start from Howrah and stop at Bolpur-Santiniketan, Malda Town and Barsoi.