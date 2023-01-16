Stampede incident: Police question BJP councillor of Asansol civic body

KOLKATA: Asansol-Durgapur Police on Sunday questioned a BJP councillor of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) in connection with the Asansol stampede incident case which took place on December 14, last year.



On December 14, during a blanket distribution programme organised by the AMC opposition leader

Chatali Tiwari who is also the wife of BJP leader Jitendra Tiwary, a stampede occurred.

The blanket distribution programme was organised at the Ramkrishnadanga in

Asansol in presence of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari. After Adhikari left, the situation went beyond control as a huge number of people tried to get blankets at the earliest, apprehending that the stock would finish soon.

While people tried to enter the place of distribution in a hurry, several of them fell and a stampede situation cropped up. Three persons lost their lives in the incident.

Later police registered a suo motu FIR and a probe was started against 10 people, including Jitendra and Chaitali.

Police had arrested six people then and had summoned Chaitali for interrogation in connection with the case.

But she did not appear before the cops despite multiple summons. She moved High Court seeking protection from getting arrested which was granted subsequently. Later she was interrogated at her place of stay in Asansol.