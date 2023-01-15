St. Xavier’s College to build a state-of-the-art communication hub

Kolkata: St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata is going to build a state-of-the-art Communication hub with modern facilities for its Mass Communication & Videography, Journalism, Film Studies, Multi-Media & Animation and allied departments at its Ajay Nagar Campus off EM Bypass.



The foundation stone of this new campus has been laid and construction work

has started.

This facility is being built to cater to the increasing demand in this area.

The College is already running Ph.D programmes in seven disciplines and obtained permission to start Ph.D in Political Science.