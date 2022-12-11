SSKM Hosp: 5 more sr docs for the Trauma Care Centre

KOLKATA: After Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her dissatisfaction over the delay in treatment at the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) of the SSKM on Thursday, the state Health department acted promptly and decided to deploy more doctors at the TCC to ensure there is no delay in the treatment of emergency patients.



It has been decided that five more senior doctors will be deployed at the TCC. These five doctors will take care of the treatment related issues at the TCC. According to sources, one senior doctor will be brought from North 24-Parganas, while the other four from Birbhum, Hooghly, East Midnapore and West Midnapore.

While inaugurating several projects at the SSKM auditorium, Banerjee on Thursday said that SSKM Hospital authorities can take up the issue with Swasthya Bhawan if they require more doctors for the TCC.

Banerjee had instructed the SSKM director to ensure that emergency treatment is not delayed due to procedural formalities. She directed the SSKM Hospital officials that treatment should be given immediately while the procedure for admission can be conducted later.

She had visited the Trauma Care Centre and spoke to some of the patents. She found that some accident victims did not get prompt treatment due to procedural formalities. There should not be any delay in the treatment of emergency patients at the Trauma Care Centre, she had said.

She told the officials that the TCC had come up at a huge cost for the government and it did not feel good if there was a delay in the treatment of emergency patients. Following CM's suggestion, the Health department felt the need of some more doctors at the TCC.