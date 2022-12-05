SSC scam: Teacher kills self after name appears on 'fake list' of 'ineligible' candidates

kolkata: Tension spread after a teacher's body was recovered from her house in Chandiberia of East Midnapore on Sunday.



Her name was put on the alleged fake list of 'ineligible' SSC candidates who were 'appointed on recommendation' which had gone viral on the social media.

The School Service Commission (School Service Commission) had on Thursday, December 1, uploaded a list on its website with the names of 183 teachers who have been identified as 'ineligible candidates' in the SSC teacher recruitment scam case. The list was put up on the instructions of Justice Abhijit Ganguly. Meanwhile, another list had gone viral on social media which is said to be 'fake'. In that list, Mondal's name was mentioned as a 'wrongly recommended candidate' along with others. Tumpa Rani Mondal (30) was a teacher of Nandigram Debipur Milan Vidyapith. She passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for classes IX and X in 2016 and was appointed as a teacher in 2019.

On Sunday evening her husband went to the market. When he returned, he found the door of the house was locked from the inside and Mondal was not responding to the doorbell. He even tried to call his wife by her name but she did not answer. Later Mondal's husband saw her hanging from the ceiling fan through a window. Mondal's body was recovered by breaking the door. It is alleged that Mondal was depressed after seeing her name in a list of names of wrongly published candidates on social media and did not attend school on Saturday.

However, no complaint was lodged by her family members in this regard till reports last came in. An unnatural death case has been registered.