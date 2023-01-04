SSC hiring: Job seeker moves HC, claims to have got more marks

KOLKATA: Another job seeker approached the Calcutta High Court alleging that she received more marks than Babita Sarkar, who was given the job by SSC after a long legal battle.



This case will be heard by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The litigant Anamika Roy, who is a resident of Siliguri, has alleged that she got more marks than Sarkar.

She reportedly demanded that Sarkar be dismissed from the job and the appointment letter should be given to her instead.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered that notice should be given to all parties in this case.

Sarkar had approached the court on the discrepancy in the marks allotted to her by the School Service Commission (SSC) and the marks shown in the published OMR sheet.

The application was accepted by Justice Gangopadhyay and the next hearing of the case is scheduled to be held next Wednesday.

On the same day, Roy's case will also be reportedly taken up.

Sarkar had approached the court complaining that the SSC had specified that she had scored 33 marks.

However, after the release of results, it was seen that the petitioner had scored two marks less, i.e. 31 marks.

Last June, the court had directed the petitioner Sarkar, who was deprived of employment as a teacher, be appointed to the post vacated by minister Paresh Adhikari's daughter Ankita Adhikari, who

was found to have been illegally appointed by the West

Bengal Board of Secondary Education on recommendation from SSC.

Sarkar had appeared for the SSC examination on December 4, 2016 and the merit list was published on November 27, 2017.

Her name was on the waiting list. It was later reportedly found that her rank was at 20th position but Ankita, who was reportedly at 21st rank got

the job.