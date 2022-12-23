SSC case: HC pulls up CBI

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday reprimanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case of former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) chairman Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay.

Gangopadhyay was arrested for his alleged involvement in WBSSC teacher recruitment corruption case and was produced at Calcutta High Court on Thursday. The Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta expressed displeasure over the role of CBI in the hearing of bail. They raised questions on the role of the investigators in recruitment cases. It has been reported that the justices asked CBI several questions with regards to the case but did not receive any satisfactory reply. Addressing the officials, the justice asked them to sit with their Investigating Officer (IO) over the case.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till January 4.

Gangopadhyay was the president of the board for 10 years since 2012 and his term was due to expire this year.