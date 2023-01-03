SSC: Candidate appointed in place of minister's daughter moves HC over discrepancy in marks

kolkata: The school teacher Babita Sarkar, who got the job after a long legal battle, has approached the Calcutta High Court regarding discrepancy in the marks obtained.



The application has been accepted by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay and the next hearing of the case is scheduled to be held next Wednesday.

Sarkar approached the court complaining that the SSC had specified that she had scored 33 marks. However, after the release of results, it was seen that the petitioner had scored two marks less, i.e. 31 marks. Last June, the court had directed the petitioner Sarkar, who was deprived of employment as a teacher, be appointed to the post vacated by minister Paresh Adhikari's daughter Ankita Adhikari, who was found to have been illegally appointed by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on recommendation from the state's School Service Commission. Sarkar had appeared for the SSC examination on December 4, 2016 and the merit list was published on November 27, 2017. Her name was on the waiting list. It was later reportedly found that her rank was at 20th position but Ankita, who was reportedly at 21st rank got the job instead of her. The court had also directed that the salary amount returned by Ankita, who was a teacher at Indira High School in Cooch Behar district, be handed over to petitioner Sarkar.