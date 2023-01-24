SSB of Calcutta Med College may soon start full-fledged superspecialty treatment

kolkata: The Super-specialty block (SSB) of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) which was dedicated to Covid treatment after the pandemic broke out, may soon start full-fledged operations extending super-speciality treatment in various departments.



It was learnt that the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital has drawn the attention of the state Health department to some of the works that need to be undertaken before various super-speciality departments start full-fledged functions.

State government had set up a 10-storeyed SSB block at the CMCH intending to provide super specialty treatment in various disciplines like gastro medicine, gastro surgery, urosurgery, nephrology, geriatric medicine, neuro medicine, neurosurgery and endocrinology. A critical care unit was also set up at the SSB besides six operation theatres and 350 beds. A cabin was also set up on the ninth and tenth floors of the SSB building. When the SSB was about to start a full-fledged operation, Covid pandemic hit the country. The CMCH authorities had dedicated the SSB for Covid treatment.

According to sources, after providing dedicated treatment for more than two years, there are some works that need to be undertaken at the SSB of the CMCH. The matter has been taken up with the health department. The medical college authorities are waiting for the release of funds for some work. The cabins have been closed down. Health department sources said that the SSB will soon start full-fledged super-speciality treatment

A senior official of the CMCH said patients can avail of the deluxe cabin of the SSB but they will have to pay for the service. Similar cabins are functional at the SSKM Hospital where the patients pay for availing better accommodation during their stay at the hospital.

There will be 26 cabins at the SSB of the CMCH each having a 300 square feet area. Two cabins will be allotted for medical students. The students will not however have to pay for availing cabins. Two more cabins will be used by the doctors and nurses. Around 22 cabins will be meant for the patients who will pay for availing the services.

A senior official of the CMCH said that some repair works need to be carried out before the SSB starts its operations in full swing.