Spots in city identified for urban forestry

KOLKATA: In a bid to restore the loss of greenery in city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has identified certain stretches within the city for the purpose of urban forestry.



Commenting on what measures are being taken to promote urban forestry in the city, Mayor Firhad Hakim, elaborating on the project, said: “Some of these stretches are in the Rabindra Sarobar lake area in South Kolkata and near Subhas Sarobar in Beliaghata. We have also identified some unused land of the Kolkata Port, apart from few other spaces in the city. We plan to finish this work before the monsoon.”

Previously, the Mayor had said that the KMC is in talks with both the Kolkata Port and the Railways for barren lands, which belong to them and are not in use. Such spaces would be used to plant trees. Urban forestry will help curb the rising pollution levels in the city, he suggested.

Hakim had also shared that small trees will be planted along the city road stretches and for which experts will be roped in for seeking advice pertaining to the kind of trees that should be planted.

The objective is to identify such plants, which have the maximum capacity of absorbing carbon dioxide. The plantation will be done in a scientific way.

The KMC is also encouraging initiatives such as rooftop plantations in buildings. It is offering a reduction in property taxes in such cases. In this case, the reduction in tax can be availed for green space between five to 20 acres and above 20 acres.

Asked if there will be further reduction in taxes to encourage plantation, the Mayor said: “We are already offering a good reduction in tax rates. It can’t be reduced any further.”