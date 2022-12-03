Specially-abled artistes stage play in N 24-Pgns

KOLKATA: Jana Sanskriti India in collaboration with Graeae, an UK-based theatre group and the British Council presented 'Wasteland: A journey by disabled and neuro- divergent artistes' at Badu in the North 24-Parganas on the eve of International Day of Physically Disabled, which falls on Saturday.



The play commemorates the centenary year of TS Eliot's The Wasteland with Mahabharata and Tagore and is told through many creative styles. The cast comprises a diverse group of 23 artistes- beginners and experienced- between the age of 19 and 50 years. Some of the artistes are deaf, specially-abled and neurodivergent.

The production's narrative revolves around relationships and the futility of life with love and compassion. The three texts that inspired the production demonstrate how struggles lead to conflict and how resolutions are found through emotion rather than logic.

Sanjoy Ganguly founder of Jana Sanskriti for Theatre of the Oppressed said: "I can see the people having disability are the oppressed of the oppressed inspiring us to redefine the oppression. But the fact is that theatre is an art of creating connection, a space of a non dual nature.

Theatre has the power to create a community which is inclusive and human." The group will perform across the country.