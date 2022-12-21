Specialised virtual treatment at sub-centres: About Rs 78L granted

KOLKATA: In order to give a further boost to the IT-enabled platform for ensuring specialised treatment virtually at the sub-centre level health facilities, the Health department has already taken up several steps. It has now sanctioned nearly around Rs 78 lakh for providing internet connectivity to the Tablet PC at sub-centre level.



An order has been issued from the Health department giving a district-wise break up regarding the allotment of funds.

It has been asked to the sub-centers to ensure the availability of internet.

These centers have also been directed to make online entries in the 'MatriMaa' application. This application is used by the frontline health workers, ANMs, to upload their service delivery details in the online portal. According to the recent order, around Rs 750 will be given to each centre for three months ~ October, November and December as payment of the internet bill.

Around 4,041 Suswathya Kendras have been developed as decentralised e-Clinics in the villages and more than 700 doctors are giving over 35 thousand consultations to the villagers on daily basis through 68 Telemedicine hubs across the state.

Within a couple of months, Bengal managed to acquire 2nd position in the country in terms of tele-consultation.

The Bengal government in the last month achieved a milestone as it brought 1 crore people under specialist telemedicine service.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced it on her

Twitter handle.

Apart from district hubs, State Telemedicine Centre has also been established with 50 specialist doctors of different disciplines for dedicated specialist consultations to

the villagers.