South Dinajpur: State bus terminus at Buniadpur starts functioning

BALURGHAT: A state bus terminus located in South Dinajpur's Buniadpur started functioning on Tuesday. According to an official source, the said terminus was inaugurated a few years ago but due to some complications, it later stopped functioning. The terminus is situated beside the main road at Buniadpur.



Recently the Trinamool Congress-run Buniadpur civic body with the help of the Subdivisional Officer of Gangarampur had taken up an initiative so that the terminus could start its regular functioning.

The Chairman of the Board of Administrators of Buniadpur civic body Akhil Chnadra Barman said: "The State government had built up the terminus a few years ago but immediately after its inauguration, it was closed. After coming to power, our civic board had taken up an initiative for its regular functioning. The Subdivisional Officer of Gangarampur had helped us a lot regarding the matter."

According to him, due to the non-functioning of the terminus the commuters had to catch the buses either from the National Highway 512 or from the connecting State Highway.

"It was causing immense traffic congestion particularly during the office hours for the non-functioning of the terminus. It was also risky for the passengers to catch the running buses from the busy NH and SH. Road accidents used to occur on a regular basis. Now the problem is solved after resuming the service of the terminus," he said.

Barman said it was also a longstanding demand of the local Buniadpur people to resume its function.

Local people have expressed their happiness and exuberance after its resumption of function. "Traffic congestion and mishaps used to happen regularly for the lack of terminus. We were forced to board the buses from the busy NH and SH for our destinations," said a local Santanu Misra, adding that the locals were elated with the resumption of operations.