South 24-Parganas forest divison to conduct prey-based animal census

KOLKATA: The South 24-Parganas Forest Division for the first time this year will do a prey-based estimation of the different animals of Sunderbans that includes deer, wild boar, fishing cat, leopard cat etc.



The census which will kick off after January 20, will not only include tigers but other animals under this division too. The idea of doing a prey-based estimation is the brainchild of Milan Mondal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of South 24-Parganas. About 176 pairs of camera traps will be placed at strategic locations for conducting the exercise which is expected to take a month and a half.

“Once we have a prey-based estimation, we can make necessary interventions for a proper food chain of the animals under this division,” a senior official in the DFO office of South 24-Parganas said.

There are three ranges under the South 24-Parganas Forest division of Sunderbans namely— Matla, Raidighi and Ramganga.

A few months ago, the Forest department released “The Fishing Cat Status Report 2022” after 385 fishing cats were found under Sunderban Tiger Reserve (STR). It was the first-ever census of Bengal’s state animal under STR.

“Fishing cats thrive in the mangrove delta because of the ample supply of fish, the main prey of the animals. Moreover, the minimum human intervention also eliminates the chance of conflict with humans. So we expect a healthy population of fishing cats in our division too,” added the official.

Fishing cat, baghrol in Bengali is included in Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. It is declared as vulnerable by IUCN and is supposed to receive the highest conservation measures, like tigers and elephants.