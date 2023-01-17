Sourav Ganguly meets Mamata at Nabanna

KOLKATA: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Monday late afternoon.

Sources in the state secretariat said that it was a courtesy call that lasted for about 15 minutes.

This is for the first time this year that Ganguly had met the Chief Minister. However, both Banerjee and Ganguly remained tight-lipped about the conservation they had. Ganguly in April 2022, met Banerjee while he was the president of BCCI.Ganguly had also attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival held last month after getting an invitation from the Chief Minister.

Banerjee in October 2022, expressed her shock over Ganguly not getting re-nominated for the post of BCCI president. She had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow Ganguly to run for the ICC post.She had at the time stated that injustice was meted out to Ganguly who has led the Indian cricket team and BCCI with the utmost dedication and responsibility.

She had requested the central government not to act vindictively and take the decision based on the betterment of cricket and sport.