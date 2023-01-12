Soon, drones to be used for spotting exact location of fire, says minister

In a significant stride for further boost of its fire fighting mechanism, the state Fire and Emergency Services department has floated tender for inducting two drones in its fleet.

“The drones which will have state of the art infrastructure similar to that of drones used by Kolkata Police will be used to spot the exact location of fire particularly in the high rise buildings in the city,”state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose said .

Bose said that the Kalighat fire station will be rejuvenated and made a replica of the Kalighat temple. The Tollygunge fire station is also being given a facelift The Kalighat fire station will be six storied and will involve an expenditure of Rs 6.5 crores.

Both the projects are awaiting clearence from the state Finance department, Bose said. The minister further said that four fire stations are coming up across the state among which the tender for two has already been floated. The fire stations will come up at Laketown, Deganga in North 24 Parganas, Jangipur in Murshidabad and Dubrajpur in Birbhum.