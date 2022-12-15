Something more tragic may happen on Dec 21: Abhishek

Kolkata: On a day when the people of Asansol witnessed a ghastly sight in which three people, including a child, were killed and many others injured in a stampede, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit out at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari saying the latter's 'December Dhamaka' slogan started translating into action with the series of incidents.



In a tragic incident, three people, including a child, were killed in a stampede and at least eight others injured during a blanket distribution programme organised by the BJP in Asansol on Wednesday evening. Suvendu Adhikari, along with a few state committee leaders of the BJP, was present at the programme. However, the incident took place after Adhikari left the spot.

A few hours after the incident on the same day, Abhishek on his Twitter handle apprehended that 'something more tragic' may take place on December 21. Incidentally, Adhikari earlier had said something significant would happen on December 12, 14, 21 serially. Lalan Seikh, the prime accused in the Bogtui arson case that had taken place on March 21 night died an unnatural death while being in the CBI custody.

"@SuvenduWB promised us a 'DECEMBER DHAMAKA' on the 12th, 14th and 21st. THIS IS HOW IT WENT: •12th DEC - Lalan Sk was found DEAD in CBI CUSTODY. •14th DEC- 3 INNOCENT LIVES WERE LOST in Asansol due to the chaos created by him. Is something more TRAGIC in store for DEC 21?" Abhishek tweeted.

One of those killed in the stampede was identified as Chandmoni Debi (50). The identities of another woman and a girl child are yet to be ascertained. The injured persons are getting treated at the Asansol District Hospital and a private healthcare establishment.

Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam, the Commissioner of Police, Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said the BJP did not take any permission for holding the programme.

The event was organised by Chaitali Tiwari, Leader of Opposition in Asansol Municipal Corporation at Ramakrishnadanga situated in ward 27. It was hosted to celebrate Shiva Puja. The BJP had reportedly announced that about 5,000 blankets would be distributed among financially challenged people. Accordingly, the beneficiaries started to gather in the afternoon.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tweeted: "Three lives lost in a stampede that took place in Suvendu's meeting in Asansol. One of them was a child. Defying the law & holding a meeting is CRIMINAL then from where is BJP deriving the power to do so? Are they secured because they have the backing of the Judiciary?"

Senior TMC leader Shashi Panja also tweeted: "LoP Suvendu's meeting in Asansol claimed the lives of three, including a child, in a stampede. Evidently there was no permission for the meeting considering there was no police protection. Right under the nose of the Judiciary, BJP continues to BREAK THE RULES. Who is to be blamed?"

Adhikari distributed a few blankets to mark the beginning of the programme. The trouble began after he left along with state committee leaders and Jitendra Tiwari. Five counters were set up to distribute the blankets and BJP volunteers were given the responsibility.

As the place was narrow and could not accommodate such a huge crowd, the situation went out of control when people tried to get blankets out-of-turn, apprehending that the stock would be unavailable soon.

Holding the BJP responsible for the unfortunate incident, Kunal Ghosh, the state secretary of Trinamool Congress, questioned: "Of the three dates announced by Suvendu in December when some major incident would take place in Bengal, December 14 was one of the dates. Did he give any hint to it?"

Local Trinamool Congress leaders said the distribution of blankets among 5,000 people was a big hoax. BJP did not bring so many blankets and managing the crowd had become impossible for the volunteers. The beneficiaries queued up in front of the counters and everybody tried to get hold of one blanket in a rush, which led to the tragedy.