Some MBBS students to hold poll on December 22 sans involvement of med college authorities

KOLKATA: In an unprecedented incident, a section of MBBS students who were undertaking hunger strike for the past 11 days at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital decided to hold students union election on their own on December 22 without any involvement of the medical college authorities.



The agitating students lifted the hunger strike on Monday. The nomination of the candidates will be filed online till Wednesday morning while election will be held on the very next day.

However, the CMCH authorities are not conducting any election.

Hunger strike of medical students continued for 11 days before it lifted on Monday. They refused to withdraw it as the college authorities did not agree to hold elections.

A meeting was scheduled to take place between the senior health officials and the representatives of the agitating students on the sixth day of the hunger strike.

Health officials however cancelled the meeting saying that the discussion would take place only after the hunger strike is withdrawn.

Five undergraduate medical students started a hunger strike at the CMCH to meet their certain demands. One fell ill and was admitted to the critical care unit and later released. Two more students joined the hunger strike later.