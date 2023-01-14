Some lawyers skip hearings in front of Justice Mantha on Fri

kolkata: Though the boycott of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha’s courtroom has been withdrawn, a section of lawyers didn’t turn up for hearing of cases in front of Justice Mantha on Friday.

There were 13 cases scheduled to be heard by Justice Mantha on Friday, but many went unheard as several lawayers didn’t turn up. State Advocate General (AG) SN Mookherjee on the boycott of the bench said that he had been attending all his cases in the court and he reportedly said that he does not know why the government lawyers were not attending. The boycott had started in the beginning of this week as a section of lawyers agitated outside Justice Mantha’s courtroom. The same followed on Tuesday while on Wednesday it has been alleged that the boycott continued but crowding outside the courtroom had not taken place. Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India has sent a fact-finding team to the Calcutta High Court on Friday.