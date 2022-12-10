SNU students perform audio dramas, seminar held

KOLKATA: Did you know only two out of three countries have outlawed domestic violence? Did you know 37 countries worldwide still exempt rape perpetrators from prosecution if they are married to or eventually marry the victim? Shocking right! Forty nine countries at present have no laws protecting women from domestic violence. You read that right! Many such appalling facts and figures were discussed at a seminar held at Sister Nivedita University (SNU) in Kolkata on Friday on 'Awareness on elimination of gender-based violence.'



Organised by SNU Women Development Cell commemorating International Fortnight for the elimination of violence against women, the seminar had eminent speakers like Prof (Dr) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, Prof (Dr) Ashoke Ranjan Thakur, mentor and former VC, Sister Nivedita University, Prof (Dr) Bula Bhadra, chairperson, WDC, Emeritus Professor, director Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies and Research in Social Sciences, Prof (Dr) Piyali Sur, department of Sociology, Jadavpur University and Surajit Neogi, State Head, Actionaid, West Bengal.

Prof (Dr) Bhadra thanked SNU for the initiative to develop the women cell. According to her, most varsities do not have a cell despite the Government of India making it mandatory in every institution.

She spoke how Covid-19 aggravated the situation and became a 'shadow pandemic' for those at home. "Home, we thought was a safe haven. But it is no longer the case. India reported a staggering number of cases of domestic violence during pandemic," she said.

Prof (Dr) Chattopadhyay shed light on how more than 30 percent of women worldwide has experienced either or both physical and mental violence. He however, finds hope in the students who he think can bring about a change.

The seminar was not limited to long speeches and interactive sessions. The students of SNU performed on issues like sexual harassment, right to education and objectification of women.

Santashree Sasmal, a PhD researcher in dance, staged an outstanding performance on good touch and bad touch. The audio drama performed by six students from the departments of psychology and microbiology on 'objectification of women' needs special mention.

Prof (Dr) Thakur spoke at length about Dr Haimabati Sen, one of India's earliest lady doctors. Her struggle from a child widow to becoming a doctor was an inspiration for many in the gathering.

Prof (Dr) Sur explained why domestic violence is the 'most pervasive violence.' "Domestic violence is hard to deal with. This is because there is a culture of acceptance when it comes to domestic violence," she said. The JU professor also mentioned how women who disrespected their in-laws and those who do not take care of their home and children were subjected to beating by husbands the most.