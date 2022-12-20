SNU students organise pre-Christmas event for 'special' children

kolkata: The final year students of Sister Nivedita University's Mass Communication and Journalism department, took up the responsibility to spread smiles during their community outreach programme, 'Umeed Ki Kiran', ahead of Christmas.



The outreach programme took place at Tagore Foundation School, which is an Inclusive School striving to provide mainstream education and vocational training to special children (some of whom come from underprivileged families) together under one roof.

The SNU students organised a pre-Christmas event for the special children there. The celebrations started with decoration of Christmas tree, making Christmas crafts, singing carols, special cake cutting and Santa offering the students gifts and caps. This was followed by a fantastic round of talent hunt showcased by the students,quiz session and song and dance.

Dean, School of Media Communication, Fine Arts and Design & School of Performing Arts of Sister Nivedita University department SNU, Dr. Minal Pareek, said: "Community Outreach programme is a solid platform for human bonding and understanding. It not only strengthens us as a society but also helps create ripples which can bring great changes for the best. As future media professionals our students need to understand the pain and agony of the people and bring about a change in the society"