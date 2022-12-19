Smriti Irani meets local people at public outreach prog in Kanthi

KOLKATA: In a public outreach programme ahead of the panchayat polls in Bengal, Smriti Irani on Sunday interacted with local people and had tea with them in Kanthi town of Purba Medinipur district.

The Union Women and Child Development Minister also offered Puja at the Maa Nachinda temple during the day. "I won't make any political statement here. I only prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of West Bengal. Let her blessings be showered on one and all," she told reporters later.

Irani also asked the people about local development issues and whether they are getting the benefits of central projects and what is their problem in a 'Chai pe Charcha' session at a tea stall on the side of Kanthi canal, a BJP leader said.

Irani, who arrived in Purba Medinipur district on Saturday on a two-day visit, earlier held a meeting with BJP leaders and workers. She met the 'karyakartas' of BJP.