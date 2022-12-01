SLST: High Court extends stay on appointment of teachers for vocational & physical edu till Dec 30

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday extended the interim stay on the appointment of teachers for vocational education and physical education posts in the State Level Selection Test (SLST) till December 30.



Justice Biswajit Basu also expressed his displeasure over the reluctance to join the village school as a teacher. Earlier he had extended the interim stay till December 1 and the case was slated to be heard on November 30.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for December 21. During the hearing, Justice Basu reportedly spoke about the matter of teachers not wanting to work in village schools. He reportedly said that in many cities and suburban schools, there are teachers but no students, thus these teachers should be sent to the village schools.

Justice Basu also advised the state to take action and formulate necessary policies in this regard.

Justice Basu had directed that the appointment letters cannot be given out to the candidates who have received the letters of recommendation. An issue was raised by a job seeker based on the waiting list.

The state School Education department created 1,600 supernumerary posts—850 for physical education and

750 for work education—to absorb all wait-listed yet un-recommended candidates for the said subjects of the first SLST for recruitment as assistant teachers.