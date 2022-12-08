Slain Trinamool leader's stepbrother arrested by CBI in Bogtui arson case

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the stepbrother of slain Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh in connection with the massacre at Bogtui village in Birbhum district, an officer said on Wednesday.



Altogether 10 people died of burn injuries after their houses in Bogtui were firebombed by assailants after the murder of Sheikh on the night of March 21 this year.

Sheikh's stepbrother, who was absconding since the massacre, was arrested by CBI sleuths from his hideout near the West Bengal-Jharkhand border on Tuesday evening.

"We were looking for this person for a long time. We are interrogating him. We have evidence of his involvement in the killings," the officer said.

A total of 14 people have been arrested by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the massacre so far.

The central probe agency is investigating the case on an order of the Calcutta

High Court.