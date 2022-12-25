Single-ticket system to be launched for ferrying pilgrims from Babughat to Gangasagar Mela & back

KOLKATA: The state Transport department will introduce a single-ticket system for hassle-free ferrying of the pilgrims of Gangasgar Mela right from the Babughat camp to the venue and back. Binod Kumar, Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), who also holds the charge as Secretary of Transport department, is leading the team that is working for developing this single-ticket system.



Mayor Firhad Hakim chaired a preparatory meeting related with arrangements and setting up of camps at Babughat for the pilgrims with different stakeholders that includes Public Health Engineering department, Transport department, Health department, CESC, different NGOs and of course the KMC.

"The solid waste management department of the KMC will engage additional workers for cleanliness in the area. We will be cleaning the area at least four times in a day as there is every possibility that foreign delegates who will be coming to attend the G-20 meeting in Kolkata scheduled from January 7 to 9 may visit the adjacent river side areas where the pilgrims will be camping. There will be adequate sprinkler system and bio toilets, which will be cleaned from time-to-time. We will also have facilities of bio toilets at Princep Ghat, Baje Kadamatala Ghat to curb open defecation on the part of the pilgrims assembling at the Babughat camp," Hakim said.

The PHE department will soon start work for temporary structures for the pilgrims and ensure adequate water supply.

"Presently, there will be one camp for COVID-19 testing along with arrangements for mask and sanitiser. However, if there is any directive from the Health department in due course related to COVID-19 protocol, it will be imposed,"the Mayor added.

The Kolkata Police will face a tough challenge for ensuring smooth parking particularly on January 12, when India Sri Lanka match is scheduled to be held at Eden Gardens as the ground opposite Babughat will have camps for the pilgrims.

"We will be having parking arrangements at Sahid Minar, Mohammadan ground, East Bengal ground etc for the match viewers,"a senior Kolkata Police official said.