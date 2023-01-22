Siliguri to get its tallest residential tower soon

SILIGURI: Siliguri is all set to get its tallest residential tower. One of the fast growing real estate developers, Embee Builders, Manakamana Builders and PCM group have come up with a new project named ‘Skydale.’



This three tower residential building is being constructed opposite City Center Mall in Matigara, Siliguri. On Sunday, the project was officially launched.

The building will have a basement, ground plus 18 floor towers. People will get 3 BHK premium, 3 BHK Luxury, 4 BHK Premium, 4 BHK Luxury, 4 BHK Ultra Luxury apartments and a Skyplex. In this skyplex, the roof will be decorated and it will give a bungalow look and feeling.

A total of 224 units will be there. An approx 32,000 sqft club house will be at the building. 16,000 sqft separate sports arcade will be there along with Swimming pool, Gymnasium, Multipurpose Court, Futsal Court, Banquet Hall, Theatre Room, Crèche, Yoga, Cricket Nets, Indoor Activity Room and many more.

To tighten the security CCTV cameras will be installed in the building.