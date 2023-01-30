Siliguri: Sabala Mela flagged off

siliguri: To promote handicrafts made by the Self Help Groups (SHGs) of the Darjeeling district, the 14th edition of Darjeeling Sabala Mela was flagged off at the Atharokhai ground in Shiv Mandir area in Siliguri. Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad inaugurated the fair on Monday afternoon.



The Sabala Mela is being organised by the West Bengal Government’s Self Help Groups and Self-Employment Department under the West Bengal Swarojgar Nigam Limited.

The fair will continue till February 5. It will remain open from 2 pm to 8 pm. The department has selected 23 SHGs who have set up their stalls at the fair.

Handicrafts, hand-woven clothes, jewellery, food items, vegetables, fruits, bags, shoes and flowers are being exhibited and sold at the fair.

“This fair has been organised on the directive of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to promote the handicrafts by the women of the SHGs of the district and to make them self-reliant through the sale of the products. The government also helps in marketing these products. This fair is being organised in different places. The first day saw large crowds converging at the fair. We are sure that it will be a success,” stated Arun Ghosh.

Roma Reshmi Ekka, Saha-Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad; Prem Kumar Bardewa, Additional Executive Officer of Mahakuma Parishad; Priyanka Singh, Siliguri Sub-Divisional Officer; S. Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling along with Shrivas Biswas, BDO of Matigara and others were present at the inauguration ceremony.