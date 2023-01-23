Siliguri: Now, get vegetables at doorstep

siliguri: Vegetables will now be available at your doorstep in Siliguri, thanks to mobile vans being operated under the Sufal Bangla wholesale vegetable and distribution scheme by the state government. Along with the vans, wholesale vegetable purchase and distribution centres have also come up in Siliguri.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurated the new Sufal Bangla Wholesale vegetable purchase and distribution Centers on Monday.

The scheme is aimed at increasing the sale of vegetables produced by the farmers of Bengal. Minister of Sports and youth affairs Aroop Biswas was also present at the opening ceremony in Siliguri.

“These centres will help the farmers to directly sell their vegetables to the consumers without any third-party involvement. This will enable buyers to procure the products at a lesser price and the sales will also increase. Through the vehicles, vegetables will reach your doorstep,” stated Biswas.On Monday, around 25 Sufal Bangla Wholesale vegetable purchase and distribution centres were inaugurated in Siliguri. While 24 centres are in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area, one is in the Shivmandir area. From the centres, the farmers can bring their vegetables and distribute those to different places.Primarily Four Farmers Producers Companies Limited (FPC) of Jalpaiguri have been given the responsibility to operate the Siliguri centres for three months. The centres have been opened by West Bengal Agri Marketing Corporation Limited.

The Regulated Market Committee (RMC) will monitor the day-to-day operations of the centres. The centres will be operational three days a week. The stores will remain open from 7:30 am to 11 am.

Apart from the centres, the eight mobile vehicles will vend vegetables in different places of the city from where people can buy vegetables from their doorsteps.

The vehicles will pick up stock from Dhupguri, Maynaguri and Falakata. According to RMC sources, a total of 25 mobile vehicles will be launched. Among them, eight were launched on Monday.

The remaining vehicles will be operational soon.

Previously, there was only one Sufal Bangla Centre in Siliguri which was located at the Regulated Market.Mayor of Siliguri Gautam Deb, Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar, Chairman of SMC Pratul Chakraborty, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parisad Arun Ghosh, District Magistrate of Darjeeling S. Ponnamballam, Siliguri Police Commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedi were present at the inauguration ceremony