Siliguri: Dismembered body of woman killed by husband found in canal

siliguri: After more than twenty four hours of search, the dismembered body of Renuka Khatoon was recovered from the canal in Ghoshpukur under the Phansidewa block near Siliguri on Friday morning.



First the body was sent to the Phansidewa Police station and later to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. It is said that there will be identification in the presence of the Magistrate.Incidentally, Renuka Khatoon, a resident of Dadabhai Colony of Ward No. 43 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), went missing on the night of 24 December.

Mohammad Ansarul, a dyer by profession, had lodged a missing complaint of his wife Renuka Khatoon on December 24, 2022. Preliminary investigation revealed Md. Ansarul as the prime suspect.

He was detained and questioned. On Thursday he admitted having committing the heinous crime. He was then arrested.

Prima facie, Ansarul had doubted the victim of having an extra-marital affair. 30-year -old Renuka Khatoon was undertaking a beautician course. Ansarul during interrogation had admitted that he had taken Renuka to Phansidewa, where he had killed her. Chopped her into piece and dumped the body parts in the Teesta canal in two sacks.

Mohammad Minatullah, son-in-law of the deceased, said: “We are sure that it is Renuka’s body. My sister-in-law had no extra-marital affair. On the contrary, we came to know that the murderer Ansarul had an extra-marital affair. Besides, my sister-in-law was four months pregnant.”