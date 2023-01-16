Sightings of one-horned rhino, ‘pithey-payesh’ at Jaldapara Forest

kolkata: It was a bonus for the Chatterjee family from Melbourne, Australia. On one hand the one horned rhinoceros and on the other steaming hot “Pithey Payesh” (traditional sweet and savory delicacies made of rice from newly harvested rice; grated coconut, jaggery and milk) to beat the cold on the day of Makar Sankranti- a combination conjured up in heaven.



“We were staying in Aranya Tourism Property run by West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation, on the fringes of the Jaldapara forest. We had two sightings of the One horned rhino right in the backyard. To top it all off, we were served Pithey and Payesh at the breakfast table on Sunday. It brought back memories of childhood. My wife Marla Rose thoroughly enjoyed it. It was a new experience for her. We are returning to Melbourne on Monday. Next time we are in India we will definitely make it a point to revisit,” stated Surajit Chatterjee an NRI from Australia. Along with his family he was on a visit to Jaldapara national park.

“There is a rush of tourists at the lodge now. A large percentage of the tourists are from Bengal. There are others from outside the state too. We decided to give them all a surprise. Who wouldn’t love steaming hot Pithey for breakfast after the elephant or Gypsy safari in the forest. It was an instant hit” stated Niranjan Saha, Manager, Aranya Tourism Property.

The Makar Sankranti spread at the tourist lodge included Patishapta, Malpua, Bhaja Pithe, Bhapa Pithey, Dudh Puli and Payesh. The same spread will be available on Monday too.

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival associated with the transition of the sun from the Sagittarius zodiac to Capricorn. The festivities are also associated with harvest. People observe by taking a dip in the holy rivers and water bodies on this day followed by serving of the traditional delicacies.

“It is beyond imagination and totally unexpected eating Pithey in a jungle lodge. Everyone knows what a tedious job it is to prepare Pithey. Nowadays people don’t even prepare Pithey at home as it is time consuming and complicated. The very thought of serving such a traditional fare is commendable” stated Tapash Mukherjee from Kolkata.

At present most of the jungle lodges are packed to capacity including the 34 roomed Aranya Tourism Property; Holong forest bungalow and the private lodges located in and around Jaldapara.