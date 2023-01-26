Shyampur murder: 2 more held

Two more accused persons in the Shyampur murder case were arrested by the cops of Shyampur police station late on Tuesday night.

With the arrest of these two, the total number of arrests in the case stands at three. Superintendent of Police (SP), Howrah Rural Police, Swati Bhangalia said that among the three arrested persons, two were named in the FIR while another person’s name cropped up during the investigation.

On Sunday night a man was assaulted at Shyampur in Howrah after he protested against the molestation of his daughter. The class X student was returning from her tuition class around 9 pm when a few drunk youth allegedly molested her. The student informed her parents about the incident following which her father went to the spot and protested.

It is alleged that the accused, who were consuming liquor, assaulted the man and fled. Hearing him screaming, residents rushed the man to a local hospital where he was given first aid and referred to Uluberia Sub Divisional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening.On Monday night a complaint was lodged against the accused persons.