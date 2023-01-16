Short Film Fest: Barun Chanda gets Lifetime Achievement award

KOLKATA: Veteran actor Barun Chanda was bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement award at the International Kolkata Short Film Festival 2023.



The five-day festival was flagged off with the online screening of more than 80 short films.

The award ceremony commenced with the opening film ‘Mirror Mirror’, one of the seven stories in India’s first shot-on-phone web series. The closing film of the fest was ‘Masterpiece’ from Hungary. The ceremony also screened ‘Kosha Magsho’ starring Saheb Chatterjee and Jaya Seal Ghosh.

A total of 25 awards were given along with the Late Jiban Guha Memorial Award and Most Innovative Creation Award. Senior actor Phalguni Chatterjee received the Late Jiban Guha Memorial Award in 2023.

While the best actor for the short film went to Divya Dutta for ‘Zuni’, Sanjay Mathew and Jyoti Bajaj also won in the best director category. The best short film award went to the Norwegian film ‘Jacob and the Quisling’ directed by Anders Teig. The best Indian short film went to director Maharshi Kashyap’s ‘The Horse From Heaven’.