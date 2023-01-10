‘Shatrughan Sinha’s praise for Rahul Gandhi his personal view, not TMC’s’

KOLKATA: Following Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha’s praise for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the TMC has distanced itself from his comments, clarifying that it was the latter’s personal view and not that of the party.



Sinha on Monday heaped praises on Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, claiming that it may help restore the faith of the people in the party. He said that this yatra is a revolutionary move which will help Rahul gain respect from the people.

Sinha further went on to claim that the Congress leader, through this initiative, may build his image as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate and that he has become a youth icon.

His comments have also sparked speculations as to whether he is planning to switch camps.

The comments by Sinha come at a time when TMC is building its image to be the next potential opposition to the BJP at the Centre.

The TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen has clarified that his party colleague Sinha’s statements are personal and do not reflect the view of the party.

He further said that Congress needs to first put its house in order and close the existing gulfs within the party structure. Sen also said that Congress must first save itself from disintegration.

“The Trinamool Congress has already given out a call to all Opposition parties in the country to unite and fight BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. First, the BJP needs to be removed and then only it can be decided who will be the next Prime Ministerial candidate,” Sen said.