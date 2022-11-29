Shah likely to chair Eastern Zonal Council meet in Kolkata on December 17

kolkata: Union Home minister Amit Shah is likely to chair the meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council, which is scheduled to be held in Nabanna on December 17.



The meeting will be held at Nabanna Sabhaghar. Shah is the chairman of the zonal councils. The Chief Minister of the host state, who is selected by rotation, is the vice-chairman.

Apart from Mamata Banerjee, the chief ministers of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sikkim are likely to attend the meeting.

Important issues like trafficking and cattle smuggling are likely to be taken up in addition to the Centre-state relationship.

In 2018 Rajnath Singh the then union Home minister had come to the city to chair the meeting.

Shah was supposed to hold the meeting early November. However, the meeting was postponed as he could not come to the city because of his prior appointments in New Delhi.

The Council takes up issues involving Centre and States, and among member-states falling in the Zone and thus provide a forum for resolving disputes and irritants between them.

The Eastern Zonal Council comprises the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim

and West Bengal.