Several trains cancelled from Jan 20

Kolkata: Several trains of Sealdah-Bangaon branch were cancelled for four days, starting from January 20 (Friday) to January 23 (Monday) for track maintenance work in Dum Dum Junction-Bangaon Junction section.



There will be traffic and power block for six hours, starting from 12:05 am to 6:05 am on January 21 and seven hours, starting from 12:05 am to 7:05 am on January 22 and January 23 on the UP line at Duttapukur station.

Moreover, several trains have also been cancelled on the main branch for the repair work. On Friday one pair of Sealdah-Bangaon trains was cancelled, while on January 21 three pairs of Sealdah-Bangaon trains and one pair of Sealdah-Habra trains were cancelled, among others.