‘Set up new commission to probe Netaji’s death, name him India’s first Prime Minister’

kolkata: In response to the saffron brigade’s claim that they are fulfilling Netaji’s dream, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh vilified the BJP by clarifying that Bose was averse to the RSS ideology while demanding that the Central government form a new commission to probe Netaji’s death, bring back the ashes for a DNA test, and declare him the first Prime Minister of independent India.



Ghosh hit out at the BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, by sharing an image of the latter dressed in a ‘khaki’ uniform for an RSS event in Kolkata to commemorate Netaji’s birthday. Ghosh called him a “bahuroopi” (polymorphous) on his Twitter social media handle. Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of the image.

Kunal wrote: “Did Dilip Ghosh or Suvendu Adhikari (when he was MP) speak a single word in Parliament regarding Netaji- Mistry? Netaji didn’t like the ideology of RSS and their like-minded organisations.”

Ghosh further wrote that if the BJP wants to show true respect to Netaji instead of pretending, they must take certain measures. According to him, the government must set up a new commission to probe the death of the leader. He reasoned that this must be done since the report of the previous Mukherjee Commission surrounding the aircraft accident was rejected.

He demanded that the government must take steps to bring back the ashes from the Renkoji Temple in Japan for a DNA test. Ghosh also highlighted that the government should declare Netaji as the first Prime Minister of independent India for his contributions to the freedom struggle.

On a brighter note, Ghosh took to his Twitter handle to announce that houses in two villages in Haldia- Bishnuramchawk and Sautanchawk- began receiving electricity on the day of Netaji’s birth anniversary. He said this is the first time after independence that these two villages received power. He informed that the state Power minister Aroop Biswas has congratulated the villagers over the phone. He highlighted that electricity reached the village on 1st January while the houses received power on Monday.