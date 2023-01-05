Set up medical college in Balurghat: High Court to state

Calcutta High Court issued an order to establish a new medical college in Balurghat on the basis of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a local social worker of South Dinajpur.

The PIL was filed by the social worker Biswajit Pramanick at the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj of the concerned court.

The hearing on the PIL of the petitioner was conducted on Tuesday. As per the direction, the new medical college would be set up in South Dinajpur’s Balurghat. The two-member Division Bench directed the State government to start the necessary work for the medical college in Balurghat within six months.