Services of East-West Metro increased to 106 from 100

kolkata: Metro Railway has decided on increasing the East-West Metro services to 106 instead of 100 services from Thursday onwards.



This decision has been taken to cater to the heavy rush of commuters during evening peak hours. Along with the increase in services for the route, Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector-V, the services will be available at a 12 minutes interval instead of 15 minutes interval.

A total of 106 services will be plied, out of which 53 are east-bound and 53 are west bound. However, the addition of services will not change timings. The first service will begin at 6:55 am from Sealdah and 7 am from Salt Lake Sector-V while the last service

from Sealdah continues to be at 9:35 pm and from Salt Lake Sector-V at 9:40 pm.