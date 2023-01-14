Senior govt officials to monitor Ganga Sagar Mela from Nabanna

Kolkata: With an expectation of a huge footfall of pilgrims in the Ganga Sagar Mela this year, senior government officials will carry out monitoring of the situation at the venue from Nabanna, the state Secretariat, along with the South 24-Parganas district administration.



The state government officials are expecting that there may be a record footfall in the Ganga Sagar Mela this year. The senior officials will see the live footage of the pilgrimage sitting here at Nabanna. To strengthen surveillance, more than 1,000 CCTV cameras have been installed at different locations. Drones have been arranged as well. All the photographs taken from various locations at Ganga Sagar Mela will be seen from the control room. One feed will be given to the state Secretariat so that top officials can also take stock of the on-ground situation. The South 24-Parganas district administrations have been expecting the highest footfall on January 15 on the occasion of ‘Makar Sankranti’. Many CCTVs have been installed around the Kapil Muni temple. More than 20 drone cameras will be pressed into action. Surveillances have been beefed up at various transit points as well. Footages will be directly sent to Nabanna from transit camps.

To ensure that pilgrims get adequate medical attention in case of an emergency, the state Health department has sent special medical officers from Swasthya Bhawan to Ganga Sagar Mela. Two senior medical officers from the discipline of general medicine have been posted at Ganga Sagar Mela while there are two others from the community medicines who will be discharging their duties at the fair. A senior medical officer from the discipline of tropical medicine has also been posted at the venue. The Health department has constituted a rapid response team of doctors that has been sent to

Ganga Sagar Mela to ensure prompt healthcare services to the pilgrims coming to take a holy dip.