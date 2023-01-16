Senior citizens complain about damaged roads, Hakim orders repair work

KOLKATA: With complaints pouring in from senior citizens over degrading road conditions, Mayor, Firhad Hakim has ordered immediate repair work in two of the wards under the civic body and sought a report from officials of the road department.



A resident of Dum Dum Road, from ward 4 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Ashim Chatterjee, recently complained to the Mayor that after the death of the local councillor, no repairing work has been done and the road outside his residence is now in a very bad condition. This has put the senior citizens in the area at risk of incurring injuries.

The complainant said that he has attempted to reach out to KMC before but his complaints have fallen on deaf ears. He alleged that earlier the residents of the ward used to complain to Goutam Halder, the councillor but after the latter’s death, there was no response from the civic body.

Mayor Firhad Hakim, after noting down the complaint, assured immediate repair work. He also asked the civic body officials to submit a report to him as soon as the work is done. Further, another citizen, Prabhat Kumar Das, a resident of Gagan Sarkar Street under ward 33 of the KMC, complained to the Mayor that the common passage in front of his residential building remains unmetalled (Kuccha).

He said that the road has remained in that condition since the time of the Left government.

He said that during the monsoon, the situation grows worse. The Mayor assured that the road will be mended in no time.

Millennium Post recently reported that the Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of the roads and engineering department of the KMC, Avijit Mukherjee assured that KMC will be repairing all damaged roads before monsoon. “We are already compiling a list as to where roads need heavy or minor repairs. Work will soon begin,” he said.