Sen: Clarion call to counter conspiracies, false narratives against TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Friday has given a clarion call to the masses to counter the conspiracies, malice, misinformation and lies of the Opposition parties during a public meeting held at the Chandannagar Kuthir Math.



From the gathering, people were seen supporting the Trinamool Congress by raising their voices against lies of the Opposition to disturb the peace and development works that are being carried out by the state government under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Due to the mammoth gathering, traffic movement was slow. MLA of Chandannagar, Indranil Sen, who is also a state minister was the main speaker in the meeting. Apart from him, Hooghly Srirampur organisational district Trinamool Congress president Arindam Guin, Mayor of Chandannagar, Ram Chakraborty, Deputy Mayor Munna Aggarwal, chairman of Bhadreshwar municipality Praloy Chakraborty, chairman of Vaidyabati municipality Pintu Mahato and all the members of Chandannagar Municipal Corporation were present in the meeting.

On several occasions, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that BJP and CPM have been consistently spreading canards against her party. She has also accused the BJP of buying off the media, and utilising it to the fullest.