Security Tightened For Flag Off Event Of Vande Bharat Express On December 30

A high-level security arrangement has been made by the railway officials for the inauguration of Vande Bharat Express at platform number 22 in Howrah station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.



According to railway officials, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Water Resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and several other ministers are likely to be present on the occasion.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) officials held a security meeting with the state, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and railway officials on Tuesday.

The cab way of Howrah New Complex was closed from Wednesday night. Apart from this platform numbers 21, 22 and 23 will also be closed temporarily.

All trains, vehicles and passenger movement will be stopped from the mentioned road and platforms till the end of the event. Four sides of the road have been blocked with guard rails. Only 22 VIP passes will be given to attend the main event stage at the end of platform number 22.The arrangement of 500 seats on the adjacent platform number 23 has been decided for the invitees.

Apart from the inauguration of Vande Bharat, the Prime Minister will inaugurate six other railway projects, including the Joka-Taratala metro, Dankuni-Chandanpur Fourth Line, Bainchi-Saktigarh double line and third line, and Nimtita-New Farakka double line, amongst others.The superfast train with modern passenger amenities will take around 7.5 hours on its run in both directions, Eastern Railway spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.