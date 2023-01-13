Security personnel shot at in gunfight between police, robbers near Kolkata

Barrackpore (WB): A security personnel was shot at as a gunfight broke out between the police and a suspected gang of robbers at a guest house on the outskirts of Kolkata on Friday, officials said.



Acting on a tip-off, police raided the guest house in Adyapith in Dakshineswar police station area in North 24 Parganas district, adjacent to the state capital, they said.

Soon, a gunfight broke out between the two sides and a civic volunteer was shot in one of his legs, they added.

Three people were arrested and a firearm was seized, police said.

Those arrested were allegedly involved in a robbery in the nearby Rahara area, they said.

An investigation is underway, police said.

The injured civic volunteer was admitted to a private hospital, they said.