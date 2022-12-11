Security arrangements strengthened at medical colleges

KOLKATA: Security arrangements have been beefed up in various medical colleges in the city after a recent incident of violence in which few junior doctors were manhandled at the SSKM Hospital.

The number of civic volunteers and home guards has been increased in all the five medical colleges in Kolkata ~ SSKM, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, NRS Medical College, RG Kar Medical College and Calcutta National Medical College. Kolkata police have enhanced the security arrangements in these medical colleges.

A patient's death at the Trauma Care Centre of the SSKM hospital triggered a massive protest in which a portion of the TCC was vandalised by the family of the deceased. Two on-duty junior doctors were manhandled.

Following the incident the Chief Minister urged the SSKM Hospital if senior doctors can be posted at the hospital on night duty.

Following Chief Minister's instruction, SSKM Hospital took prompt action and decided to deploy a senior doctor on night duty.