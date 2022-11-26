'Search panel to select full-time V-C of Aliya Univ needed'

Kolkata: The state government has set the ball rolling for appointing a full-time vice-chancellor of Aliah University. The varsity, since April, has been running with Sk. Abu Taher Kamruddin acting as the Vice-Chancellor of Aliah University.



"We have given a prayer to the Governor who happens to be the Chancellor of the university to constitute a search committee as per norms

for selecting a full-time vice-chancellor," Golam Rabbani, Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education said during the question-answer session at the state Assembly.

Aliah University had started its journey in 2008-09 academic year and after the Mamata Banerjee government came to power for the first time in 2011, Rs 800 crore was spent for development of infrastructure, including state-of-the-art hostel facilities for both male and female students.

In reply to a query from Naushad Siddiqui, who is the solitary legislator of the Left Front in the Assembly, Rabbani said NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) accreditation for the university has not happened with the sudden outbreak of Covid in 2020.

"We had readied the requisite presentation for NAAC on the basis of academic activities from 2016 to 2020. However, before we could do the needful, Covid struck the country.

The presentation has become outmoded and presently, we are working on the same. As soon as we finish the formalities, we are hopeful that NAAC will visit for accreditation," Rabbani added.