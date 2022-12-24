Sealdah: 34 local trains cancelled

Kolkata: A bunch of local trains on Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled from Sealdah due to the track maintenance work between Naihati and Ranaghat section. Out of 152 trains in the section, 34 trains (17 Up and 17 Down) will remain cancelled.

Due to the track maintenance work, ten hours starting from 10 pm to 8 am, Eastern Railway had planned a traffic block on the UP line in between Naihati and Halisahar stations for two days. This decision has attracted criticism from people as the two days include Christmas, which falls on Sunday.

There will be a large crowd attracted to the city on the day and with lesser services, the commuters are expecting to face troubles.

The Eastern Railway cancelled local trains to places, including Sealdah-Krishnanagar, Sealdah-Gede, Sealdah-Shantipur, Sealdah-Ranaghat and Kalyani Simanta-Naihati. On Sunday, they cancelled local trains to stations Sealdah-Krishnanagar, among others.